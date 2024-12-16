National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,103 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

