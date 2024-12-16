National Bank of Canada FI Buys 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after buying an additional 449,917 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $174.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

