National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.60 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.