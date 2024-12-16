National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,034,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

