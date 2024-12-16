National Bank of Canada FI Has $317,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,751,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 104.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $14.23 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

