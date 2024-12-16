National Bank of Canada FI Has $358,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 180,225 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crocs were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

