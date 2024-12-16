National Bank of Canada FI Has $436,000 Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 698.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $181.62. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $125.63 and a one year high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $916,427.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,874,019.02. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $283,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,949.40. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,737 shares of company stock worth $2,243,218. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

