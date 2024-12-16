National Bank of Canada FI Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 148.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 107,312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.11 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

