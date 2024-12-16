National Bank of Canada FI Has $496,000 Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

