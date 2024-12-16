National Bank of Canada FI Has $600,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

