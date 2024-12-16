National Bank of Canada FI Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $362.81 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.