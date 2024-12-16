National Bank of Canada FI Has $659,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 55.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 139,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02.

