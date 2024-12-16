National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

