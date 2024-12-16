National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,809.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.