National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 760 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $53.03.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

