National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URNM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,037,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.