National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Under Armour by 195.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 288.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -293.57 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.