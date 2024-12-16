National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

