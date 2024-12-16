National Bank of Canada FI Sells 109 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $73.22 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

