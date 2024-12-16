National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,318 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after buying an additional 177,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

CHKP opened at $187.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.66 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.