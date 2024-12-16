National Bank of Canada FI Sells 258,063 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 258,063 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 99,513 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

AAL opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

