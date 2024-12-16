National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,787 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Advantage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 254,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,183,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 214,134 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Down 1.0 %

FA stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 644.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

