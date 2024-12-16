National Bank of Canada FI Sells 33,034 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DNB opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -153.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.