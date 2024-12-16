National Bank of Canada FI Sells 405 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in H&R Block by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

