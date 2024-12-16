National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,075 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 217,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

