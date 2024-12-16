National Bank of Canada FI Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,988,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $640.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.12. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $460.48 and a 1 year high of $646.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

