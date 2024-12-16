National Bank of Canada FI Sells 671 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $249.49 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.97 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.70. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

