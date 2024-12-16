National Bank of Canada FI Takes $295,000 Position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KEUA opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $27.71.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

