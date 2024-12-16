National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

GNR stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

