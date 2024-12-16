National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,126 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

