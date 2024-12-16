National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,107 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Matson were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Matson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,929.87. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,297.50. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,455. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $146.22 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.80 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.73 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

