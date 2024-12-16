National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

