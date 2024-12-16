NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$14,442,875.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.69 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.56.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ventum Financial increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

