NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$14,442,875.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$14,442,875.00.
Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$10.69 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.56.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
