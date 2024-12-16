Nexxen International (LON:NEXN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nexxen International Ltd. (LON:NEXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 445213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.05).

Nexxen International Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 289.26. The stock has a market cap of £544.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20,000.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

