NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after purchasing an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $12,447,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.