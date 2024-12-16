Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Price

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

CIEN opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.40, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,989 shares of company stock worth $460,211. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ciena by 118.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

