NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,706,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,188 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 841,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 798,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NOV by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

