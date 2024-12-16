NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $9,027,118.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 20th, Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

