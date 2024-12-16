OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $98,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,038,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

OFG opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

