Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OROVF opened at $12.45 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
