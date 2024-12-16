Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 620.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OROVF opened at $12.45 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

