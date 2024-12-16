Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after buying an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,201,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

