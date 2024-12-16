Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,349 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This trade represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.48 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

