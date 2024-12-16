Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.