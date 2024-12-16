Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 169,378 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.