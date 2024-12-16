Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after buying an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $55.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.96%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

