Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Miller Industries worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 395,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Miller Industries by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $71.40 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $314.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

