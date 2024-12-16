Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 685,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 322,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 648,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 81,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

