Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 861,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 372,936 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 796,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 900.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.45 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Banco Santander-Chile Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
