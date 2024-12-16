Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $245.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.68 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $368,689.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122 shares of company stock worth $2,540,455. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

