Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 89.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,162 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3,155.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,132.50. The trade was a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

